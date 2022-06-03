3 Stabbed in Attack Inside Southern Calif. Hospital

Three people were in critical condition following a stabbing attack Friday at a San Fernando Valley hospital, according to Los Angeles police.
The stabbings were reported in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard inside a building at Encino Hospital Medical Center, police said.
All three were in critical condition and transported to a local trauma center, a hospital spokesperson and LAFD said.
The hospital was still on lockdown, and surrounding streets were shut down.
The attacker was taken into custody by police at 5 p.m., a spokesperson from the hospital said. LAPD did not yet verify that information.
Details about the victims' identities were not immediately available, but a hospital technician told NBCLA he saw a female doctor and two nurses with stab wounds.