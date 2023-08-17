SPAM donating 264,000 cans of meat to areas impacted by Maui wildfires

The parent company of SPAM, a beloved product in Hawaii, is giving back to the area following devastating wildfires in Maui.

Hormel Foods is sending more than 264,000 cans of the meat product to impacted areas, with product and cash donations from the company valuing more than $1,000,000, per a press release.

The popularity of SPAM in Hawaii dates to World War II when the canned meat was served to soldiers stationed in the area. It became a staple in Hawaii, where seven million cans are now consumed each year, more than any other state, per Hormel Foods.

“The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM® brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand.

Hormel Foods partnered with Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization whose mission includes aiding those affected by natural disasters, to deliver truckloads of SPAM to the area. Stacy Lamb - the vice president, disaster services at Convoy of Hope - said SPAM not requiring refrigeration makes it the perfect product to be delivered to the area

“We know how popular SPAM products are, especially in Hawaii," Lamb said. "This donation allows Convoy of Hope to deliver comfort to people whose lives have been turned upside down."

Maui was ravaged by wildfires last week, with the death toll rising to 111 as of Wednesday. It was the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century.

"We are at a loss for words seeing the devastation that is happening on Maui," the account for SPAM Brand posted on social media last week. "To our 'ohana on Maui, we see you and love you. We've been working with our trusted partners on how we can help, including @ConvoyofHope, who is swiftly helping us bring food to the island."

Hey fans, have you been wondering how you can join us in supporting the fire relief efforts in Maui? We created SPAM ❤️'s Maui t-shirts and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Aloha United Way's Maui Fire Relief Fund. Available in sizes S-3XL at https://t.co/0bpDvD6JZE. pic.twitter.com/YLNihRfBvn — SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) August 17, 2023

Hormel Foods began selling a "SPAM Brand Loves Maui" t-shirt on its website, with all proceeds being donated to the Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund. Hormel Foods team members are also raising money to donate to the local area food bank, with a match from the company.

A United Airlines passenger plane loaded with supplies is on the way from O'Hare International Airport to Maui to aid in the relief effort, NBC Chicago's Courtney Sisk reports.