SpaghettiOs is turning up the heat by giving its pasta a grown-up twist.

The iconic o-shaped pasta teamed up with Frank's RedHot for its first-ever flavor collaboration to create a new Spicy Original SpaghettiOs that "packs a mild-medium heat level that meets growing consumer demand for spicy food."

Campbell's Soup Company, the maker of SpaghettiOs, says the new flavor caters to millennials who grew up with the brand and are responsible for more than one-third of SpaghettiOs' total annual sales.

"Through this collaboration, we're excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying," Mieka Burns, Vice President of Meals & Sauces for Campbell Soup Company said in a statement.

SpaghettiOs Spicy Original with Frank's RedHot

According to a recent survey of adults (18-35) who ate SpaghettiOs in the past year, nearly half of them said they eat SpaghettiOs at least once a week. And more than a third (35%) of respondents admitted to adding spice to SpagettiOs to satisfy their 'grown-up' palates.

SpaghettiOs Spicy Original is available nationwide for $1.59 a can. For more information, click here.