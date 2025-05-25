Space Exploration

SpaceX spacecraft reentering Earth's atmosphere triggers sonic boom

The Dragon spacecraft spent 31 days docked to the ISS.

By NBC Staff

spacex-dragon-earth-space-1
SpaceX

A spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere Saturday, triggering a sonic boom that was heard in parts of LA County.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere around 10:41 p.m.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The spacecraft was expected to splashdown near Oceanside, according to SpaceX. The splashdown was confirmed at 10:46 p.m. and marked SpaceX's 32nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.

The Dragon spacecraft spent 31 days docked to the ISS and undocked on Friday, May 23.

Four astronauts stationed on the ISS loaded "several tons of completed science experiments and station hardware," according to NASA.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Space Exploration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us