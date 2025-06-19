SPACEX

SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, but no injuries reported

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities.

By The Associated Press

An employee prepares to cross the bridge from parking to SpaceX in Hawthorne on July 17, 2024. Elon Musk said Tuesday on X that he is moving the headquarters of both SpaceX and the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to Texas citing several criticisms he has of California.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.

The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 p.m. while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities and asked people not to try to approach the site.

The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SPACEX
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us