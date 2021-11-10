What to Know A group of Space Station crew members will be on board when the SpaceX capsule and rocket launch Wednesday night from Florida.

The Falcon9 rocket launch is scheduled for 6:03 p.m. California time.

The members of Crew-3 are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist; along with European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, also a mission specialist.

Southern California-based SpaceX is scheduled to launch another crew Wednesday to the International Space Station two days after four members returned from the orbiting outpost.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The third group of astronauts launched by SpaceX under NASA's Commercial Crew Program is scheduled to take a ride aboard the company's Falcon 9 rocket at 6:03 p.m. California time from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The night-time launch could make for spectacular viewing.

Falcon 9 and Dragon are looking good for tonight’s launch of Crew-3 astronauts at 9:03 p.m. EST. Webcast will go live ~4 hours before liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/m1Ww2iuOJG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 10, 2021

The crew will be flying in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance. After the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will return to Earth, landing on the SpaceX droneship called "Just Read the Instructions'' floating in the Atlantic Ocean, allowing the rocket to be reused in future missions.

The members of Crew-3 are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist; along with European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, also a mission specialist.

On Monday, the members of SpaceX Crew-2 returned to Earth following their deployment to the Space Station. Flying on the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, the crew departed the space station around 11 a.m. California time, and the ship splashed down in the ocean off the coast of Florida about 8 1/2 hours later.

These epic photos show the @SpaceX #CrewDragon Endeavour departing the station on Monday to return four @Commercial_Crew astronauts to Earth. More... https://t.co/LqHZaG3ny4 pic.twitter.com/nu37DDxA2G — International Space Station (@Space_Station) November 10, 2021

The astronauts in SpaceX's Crew-2 were NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

McArthur is a UCLA aerospace engineering graduate who has a doctorate in oceanography from UC San Diego, where she was a researcher at the Scripps

Institution of Oceanography.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.