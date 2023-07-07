airlines

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after flight attendant received AirDrop photos suggesting bomb was on board

Flight 3316 from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon

A Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Hawaii was diverted on Monday after a flight attendant received photos on their phone alluding that a bomb was on board, officials say. 

Flight 3316 to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon after photographs were sent via Apple's “AirDrop” feature to a flight attendant on board "suggesting a bomb was contained within the aircraft," the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Once the plane landed, it was evacuated by Oakland Airport Operations, the Transportation Security Administration and Airport Police Services, authorities said.

