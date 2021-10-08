Texas

Southlake, Texas, Schools Restrict Classroom Libraries After Backlash Over Anti-Racist Book

The Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, is cracking down on the books teachers keep in their classroom libraries, drawing protests from educators who say the guidelines amount to censorship.

Administrators with the suburban school system outside Fort Worth told teachers this week that they would receive mandatory training on new districtwide rules governing books — and instructions for getting rid of any that don’t meet new content standards. 

