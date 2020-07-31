South Florida Under Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Isaias Moves Closer to Bahamas

South Florida remains on guard for the effects of what became Hurricane Isaias, a strengthen storm that threatens to drop massive amounts of rain on the area this weekend.

The 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the story has winds of 80 miles per hour as it sites 45 miles southeast of Great Inagua Island and is moving northwest at 18 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm watch was issued Thursday for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, extending northward to Sebastian Inlet and including Lake Okeechobee as the area could see rainfall anywhere from two to six inches as the storm moves closer starting Saturday.

Miami-Dade County is preparing for possible effects from Tropical Storm Isaias this weekend as most of South Florida remained in the forecast cone Thursday.

At a video news conference Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez urged residents to be prepared for whatever the storm may bring.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty with the track," Gimenez said.

In a tweet, Gimenez said all state and county-supported COVID-19 testing sites would be closed starting Thursday evening.

Gimenez said all parks, marinas and golf courses would be closing Friday night.

The county has been preparing for handling a tropical storm or hurricane in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, stockpiling supplies and adding shelter space.

#Isaias is now a hurricane based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters. The intensity forecast shows a stronger storm than before, but the track forecast is unchanged. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/tXraiehHMX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2020

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the northwest, central and southeastern parts of the Bahamas while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands, areas expected to get up to eight inches of rain.

Hurricane force winds extend up to 30 miles from the center of the storm while tropical storm force winds extend up to 240 miles from the center.

On Thursday, Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Government workers in the Dominican Republic used loudspeakers to urge people to evacuate ahead of the worst of the storm, while police arrested a handful of surfers in the capital of Santo Domingo accused of violating government storm warnings.

NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman spoke to a woman who says her family in Puerto Rico is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Maria as Tropical Storm Isaias slammed the island Thursday.

Especially hard hit was Puerto Rico's southern region, which still shakes daily from aftershocks. Heavy rains inundated neighborhoods weakened by the tremors, causing some recently abandoned homes to collapse.

“Everyone is in a constant state of emergency,” said Marieli Grant with Mercy Corps.

The storm knocked out power to more than 400,000 clients across Puerto Rico, including hospitals that switched to generators, and left some 150,000 customers without water. Crews opened the gates of one dam that last month had such a low water level that officials cut service every other day for some 140,000 customers. Outages also were reported in the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands.

Other damage including 14% of cell towers down was reported elsewhere across Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people still use tarps as roofs over homes damaged by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

“I didn't think it was going to be this strong,” said José Pagán, a 22-year-old who lives in the eastern mountain town of Juncos and whose home was slightly flooded. “It's a rather difficult experience because it reminds us of Maria.”

More than 50 people sought shelter in Puerto Rico, said Gov. Wanda Vázquez, who urged those living near swollen rivers to find refuge. But many remained wary of shelter given a spike in COVID-19 cases on the island.

In the western town of Mayaguez, Alan Rivera, a 40-year-old engineer, told the AP that the street in front of his house turned into a flowing river — something that didn't even happen during Hurricane Maria. He and his family planned to temporarily move in with his parents despite concerns about the coronavirus.

“We have to take the risk,” he said. “There's no other alternative.”

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico as a result of the storm.

Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm to form, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gert and Hanna have also been the earliest named Atlantic storms for their alphabetic order.