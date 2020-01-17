South Carolina

South Carolina Wife Gets 25 Years for Killing Husband With Eye Drops

Lana Sue Clayton confessed to administering the substance without her husband's knowledge, the sheriff's office said

A South Carolina woman accused of killing her husband with eye drops in 2018 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, NBC News reports.

Lana Sue Clayton was initially charged with murder and other counts in the poisoning of her husband, Stephen Delvalle Clayton, at their home in Clover in July of that year, NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte reported.

Stephen Delvalle Clayton died July 21, 2018, and an autopsy showed poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant used to relieve redness in the eyes, in his body, the York County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Lana Clayton was arrested the next month and confessed to administering the substance without her husband's knowledge, the sheriff’s office has said.

