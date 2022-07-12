South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Expected to Be Indicted on Murder Charges in Slayings of His Wife and Son, Sources Tell NBC News

Murdaugh's wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and his youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot to death on the night of June 7, 2021

Alex Murdaugh
AP Photo/Mic Smith

A grand jury is expected to indict embattled South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on murder charges in last year's slayings of his wife and son, sources told NBC News on Tuesdaythe latest twist in the sprawling scandal engulfing a local legal dynasty.

According to three sources close to the investigation, the grand jury is expected to indict later this week for double murder. They will announce the findings of the indictment shortly thereafter. The family has been notified of the indictment and so has Murdaugh. Part of the indictment is based on new evidence. 

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot to death on the night of June 7, 2021, at their rural estate and hunting lodge in Colleton County, South Carolina. Murdaugh, 54, called 911 saying he had discovered the bodies of his wife and son.

Murdaugh Case Coverage:

Alex murdaugh Mar 16

Murdaugh Friend Charged With Aiding Insurance Fraud Scheme

Alex murdaugh Dec 29, 2021

Alex Murdaugh's Wife Left Him All of Her Property in Will Before Mysterious Murder

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Murdaugh has also been indicted on dozens of financial-related crimes.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us