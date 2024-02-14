Sony posts record quarterly revenue, smashing through expectations, on PlayStation bump

- Sony's gaming business has remained strong as gamers continu to buy the PlayStation 5.
Sony posted record quarterly profit in the all-important December quarter which encompasses the holiday season thanks to a boost from its PlayStation gaming business and financial services unit.
The Japanese tech giant beat analyst expectations by a wide margin.
Here's how Sony did in the December quarter versus LSEG consensus estimates:
- Revenue: 3.75 trillion Japanese yen ($24.9 billion) versus 3.58 trillion yen expected
- Operating profit: 463.3 billion yen versus 428.4 billion yen expected
Sony's gaming business has remained strong, as users continue to buy the flagship PlayStation 5 console. The company has previously said that it is targeting sales of 25 million PS5 units in the fiscal year that ends in March.
