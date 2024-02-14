Sony posts record quarterly revenue, smashing through expectations, on PlayStation bump

Sony's gaming business has remained strong as gamers continu to buy the PlayStation 5.

Sony has previously said that it is targeting sales of 25 million PS5 units in the fiscal year ended March.

Sony posted record quarterly profit in the all-important December quarter which encompasses the holiday season thanks to a boost from its PlayStation gaming business and financial services unit.

The Japanese tech giant beat analyst expectations by a wide margin.

Here's how Sony did in the December quarter versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Revenue: 3.75 trillion Japanese yen ($24.9 billion) versus 3.58 trillion yen expected

Sony's gaming business has remained strong, as users continue to buy the flagship PlayStation 5 console. The company has previously said that it is targeting sales of 25 million PS5 units in the fiscal year that ends in March.

