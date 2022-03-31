Some Cartons of Guida's Dairy Milk Could Contain Diluted Sanitizer: Conn. Dept. of Agriculture

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is investigating some Guida’s Dairy milk that they said could be contaminated with diluted sanitizer.

The state department said the 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons had limited distribution in New Jersey, but all institutional customers with 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of April 11 are urged to dispose of the product.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said the Bureau of Regulatory Services is investigating an incident involving Guida’s Dairy in New Britain regarding 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of April 11 that contains diluted sanitizer.

The preliminary investigation report indicates that the actual issue is limited to milk within a specific time range of 4:30 and 7:30 and code stamped on the cartons, according to the department, and this milk had limited distribution in New Jersey, according to the department.

Several students at a school in Camden, New Jersey were taken to the hospital Wednesday after drinking the contaminated milk.

None of the students were ill, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to a Camden County spokesperson.

However, out of an abundance of caution, Guida’s Dairy is asking all institutional customers possessing 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of APR 11 to dispose of the product.

Guida's Dairy said they're disposing of their milk that meets this criteria. They said the milk has a chemical-like smell.

"Nothing is more important than the well-being and health of those we serve. Once we were made aware of this issue, we took immediate action and tested impacted product to verify there is no food safety risk associated with this product," Guida's Dairy said in a statement.

They said this guidance only applies to institutional customers and the affected product is not available at retail outlets for consumer purchase.

The state Department of Agriculture said Guida’s Dairy is cooperating fully, according to the Department of Agriculture.

"The quality of our products is deeply important to the Guida’s Dairy team. We are

working with all appropriate regulatory agencies to make them aware of this issue and taking the necessary corrective actions," Guida's Dairy said.