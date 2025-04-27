Several artifacts are being removed from the National Museum of African American History and Culture, according to the owners of the artifacts.

The removals come after the Trump administration issued an executive order to remove pieces of history from Smithsonian museums in D.C.

The owners of some historical objects inside the museum tell News4 their items are being wiped from the displays.

Some visitors were shocked to see some gone, saying they strategically planned their visits to be able to see the most artifacts in case some were removed.

Civil rights activist Rev. Amos Brown says he was recently notified two of the artifacts he loaned to the museum would be returned back to him.

He described one of the books written by Rev. George Washington Williams in 1880 as a "precious and most historic book" and the "first history of the Negro race."

The other book was a Bible he took to demonstrations with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson.

Brown said he lent the artifacts to the Smithsonian in 2016. He said the museum always gave him the option of donating the books permanently or renewing the loan, but this time he wasn't asked.

"It is downright dishonest and it is demeaning," Brown said. "I hope people of good will, of conscience and common sense will rise up and say 'we need to stop this'."

Jeff Anderson, a tourist from Louisiana, hoped to see the museum before any changes were made.

"It's a shame that fear of black people finding out their history has caused that kind of thing, you know," Anderson said.

Others who have visited the museum before the removals started can point out the recent changes. Aaron Weaver, a Virginia resident, said the Smithsonian board needs to "step up, plain and simple."

"I know certain exhibits that were there that were missing, like Nat Turner's Bible was one," Weaver said. "Woolworth, the Greensboro massacre table that was missing as well, but the digital display was still there."

Linda St. Thomas, the Smithsonian Institute's chief spokesperson, released a statement in response to visitors seeing artifacts being removed from exhibits.

"The Greensboro, NC, lunch counter is not leaving the Smithsonian. It is on display at the National Museum of American History where it has been for many years. The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) also has two stools from the original counter; one is on exhibit at all times, the other rotates in so that they can be properly preserved.

The Bible and book belong to Rev. Brown of San Francisco who generously loaned them to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture for an exhibition. The loan agreement expires in May and the items are being returned to the owner which is standard museum practice. The curator called and wrote to Rev. Brown.

With regard to the loan, NMAAHC added:

As part of our commitment to responsible stewardship, we will continue to honor all loan agreements, including the timely return of objects. These will be going back to the owner."

"What's being done is trying to whitewash our history," Weaver said. "You can't wash out African American experience because our experience is the American experience."