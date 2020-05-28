Kansas

Soldier Thwarts Potential Mass Shooting in Kansas by Ramming Suspect With Vehicle

The service member was described as an active-duty soldier who rammed the suspect with a vehicle

A soldier based at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth thwarted a potential mass shooting Wednesday by striking and injuring a suspect with his vehicle, authorities said.

The service member, identified only as a 34-year-old active-duty soldier based nearby, was behind the unidentified suspect in traffic on a bridge that connects Kansas and Missouri when the suspect got out of a vehicle and opened fire, Leavenworth police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

The suspect had a semiautomatic rifle and a handgun, he said. The soldier rammed the suspect with a vehicle.

"He intentionally intervened using his vehicle to strike and injure the suspect who was actively shooting," Kitchens said. "Very likely countless lives were saved by the person that intervened and helped."

