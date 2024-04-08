Our live coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT in the video player above.

Millions of spectators along a narrow corridor stretching from Mexico to the U.S. to Canada eagerly awaited Monday's celestial sensation — a total eclipse of the sun. During the eclipse, the moon will pass in front of the sun and obscure it for up to 4 1/2 minutes.

Many other parts of the country will see a partial eclipse, weather permitting. Here's all the details and the latest updates:

What time is the 2024 solar eclipse?

By Denise Chow | NBC News

Weather permitting, millions of people in Mexico, 15 U.S. states and eastern Canada will have the chance to see the moon slip between Earth and sun, temporarily blocking the sun’s light.

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a “path of totality” that measures more than 100 miles wide and extends across the continent, as described by NBC News. Along that path, the moon will fully obscure the sun, causing afternoon skies to darken for a few minutes.

The first spot in North America that will experience totality on Monday is on Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PT, according to NASA. In Dallas, a partial eclipse begins at 12:23 p.m. CT and totality will be at 1:40 p.m. CT.

Can you take a picture of the solar eclipse? An astrophotographer says yes, and here's how

By Brad Fosler

A solar eclipse is one of the most amazing phenomena people can see from Earth, and many Americans will be able to view one as it traverses parts of the United States on April 8.

The moon slowly covers the sun, creating a life-changing sight that goes away in minutes or even seconds.

What if you want to capture the moment for posterity? How can you best take photos of a solar eclipse?

Expert photographers who frequently capture incredible images of space while firmly on the ground say even amateurs can try their hand at capturing the eclipse.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy provides tips on how to get the best photos of the total solar eclipse whether you're using a phone, camera or telescope.

Wear these colors to enhance viewing experience of April's total solar eclipse

By De'Anthony Taylor

During these cosmic phenomena, viewers typically watch them in groups or public places such as libraries, parks, festivals, and parks with their eclipse glasses. But not many people know the rest of their wardrobe could improve their entire experience.

Experts at Solar Eyeglasses share tips on what colors viewers should wear to enhance their experience of watching the Great American Solar Eclipse and explain the science behind why these particular colors matter.

How do animals react during a total solar eclipse?

By Christina Larson | The Associated Press

When a total solar eclipse transforms day into night, will tortoises start acting romantic? Will giraffes gallop? Will apes sing odd notes?

Researchers will be standing by to observe how animals’ routines at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas are disrupted when skies dim on April 8. They previously detected other strange animal behaviors in 2017 at a South Carolina zoo that was in the path of total darkness.

“To our astonishment, most of the animals did surprising things,” said Adam Hartstone-Rose, a North Carolina State University researcher who led the observations published in the journal Animals.

While there are many individual sightings of critters behaving bizarrely during historic eclipses, only in recent years have scientists started to rigorously study the altered behaviors of wild, domestic and zoo animals.

Blind people can hear and feel April's total solar eclipse with new technology

By Christina Larson | The Associated Press

While eclipse watchers look to the skies, people who are blind or visually impaired will be able to hear and feel the celestial event.

Sound and touch devices will be available at public gatherings on April 8, when a total solar eclipse crosses North America, the moon blotting out the sun for a few minutes.

“Eclipses are very beautiful things, and everyone should be able to experience it once in their lifetime,” said Yuki Hatch, a high school senior in Austin, Texas.

Hatch is a visually impaired student and a space enthusiast who hopes to one day become a computer scientist for NASA. On eclipse day, she and her classmates at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired plan to sit outside in the school’s grassy quad and listen to a small device called a LightSound box that translates changing light into sounds.

When the sun is bright, there will be high, delicate flute notes. As the moon begins to cover the sun, the mid-range notes are those of a clarinet. Darkness is rendered by a low clicking sound.

Rock out to these 20 songs during the 2024 total solar eclipse

By Maria Sherman | The Associated Press

The total solar eclipse is quickly approaching. While you prepare to hit the road toward the path of total darkness or anticipate hours of traffic coming out of your watch party, you'll need something to listen to. And we've got your back.

Across 20 tracks, here's a comprehensive playlist of total solar eclipse (and total solar eclipse-adjacent) songs to listen to while preparing to take in the wonders of the universe on Monday. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify.

There is no more appropriate song than Bonnie Tyler’s karaoke classic, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Try not to start a singalong with this one.

Learn about the total solar eclipse with puppets and claymation

Need a fun and simple way to learn about the total solar eclipse on April 8? Here’s an explainer with puppets and claymation.

Why do clouds disappear during a solar eclipse?

Shallow cumulus clouds tend to disappear early on in a solar eclipse. Scientists think they now know why.