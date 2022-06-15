Soft Shell Crab Francaise Over Carrot Fennel Slaw and Lime Aoili



Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

For the Crabs

4 soft shell crabs, cleaned (eyes, apron and gills removed)

Oil for pan frying

1 cup all purpose flour

2 TBS fennel pollen (optional)

1 tsp kosher salt

2 eggs, whisked

For the Slaw

1 medium fennel, quartered and shaved on a mandolin or thinly sliced

4 large carrots, thinly sliced lengthwise

½ cup celery leaves, lightly packed

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 TBS dijon

1 TBS local honey

3 TBS shallot, minced

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ Aleppo pepper

2 Tbs fresh mint, chiffonade

For the Lime Aioli

¼ cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, grated

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Pinch of salt to taste

PREPARATION

For the Crabs

In a shallow and wide fry pan, preheat the oil to 350*. Rinse and delicately pat dry with a paper towel the cleaned soft shell crab. In a large shallow bowl, whisk together the all purpose flour with the fennel pollen and kosher salt. In a second shallow bowl, add the whisked egg. Generously dust the soft shell crab through the flour, carefully coating all the nooks and crannies. Then, submerge in the whisked eggs, flipping and smothering in the yolky mixture. Transfer the coated crab to the hot oil and fry 2-3 minutes, flipping once until the color is a delicious graham cracker golden brown. With a large slotted spatula, pull the crab from the pan and place on a paper towel lined plate to wick off extra oil. Serve hot!

For the Slaw

In a large bowl, combine the shaved fennel, carrot and celery leaves. In a small bowl, make the vinaigrette by whisking together the olive oil and apple cider vinegar with the dijon, honey, shallot, salt and pepper. Pour the vinaigrette over the fennel and carrot mixture. Keep chilled until ready to serve.

For the Aioli

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise with grated garlic, lime zest and juice and salt to taste. Keep chilled until ready to serve.

To Serve

Place a generous smear of aioli down on a plate followed by a bed of slaw and topped with hot soft shell crab Francaise. Enjoy!