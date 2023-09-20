Compton

Small plane lands on street in Southern California neighborhood

The plane landed near Tragnview Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane landed Wednesday on a street in a Compton neighborhood.

Authorities responded to the scene at 159th Street and Central Avenue in Compton. The location is near Tragniew Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video showed wing damage to the plane, which apparently struck a nearby car.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The left wing is banged up," said Dennis Lord of the Los Angeles County Aviation Commission. "That's what hit the car. He spun around in the street and walked away from it."

It was not immediately clear why the plane landed short of the airport. NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

This article tagged under:

ComptonCalifornia
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us