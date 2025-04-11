Multiple people feared dead after small plane crashes in Boca Raton

Multiple people are feared to be dead after a small plane crashed in Boca Raton on Friday.

The crash happened in the area of Military Trail and Glades Road, not far from Boca Raton Airport.

Aerial footage from NBC Miami's Chopper 6 showed debris scattered across a roadway and on train tracks as fire crews hosed down the wreckage.

What appeared to be two bodies were seen in the wreckage and a damaged vehicle was also nearby.

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft is a Cessna 310R and was heading to Tallahassee but appeared to be circling in the air as it turned back around to Boca Raton Airport.

Witnesses who work nearby and saw the crash said they saw the plane flying low and then felt their building shake when it crashed.

The plane caught fire with plumes of smoke billowing into the air, the witnesses said.

Boca Raton Police said crews had responded and streets in the area were closed.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area. pic.twitter.com/U0XjnSd76O — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) April 11, 2025

It was unknown how many people were killed or injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates here.