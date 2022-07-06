‘Blood Everywhere': Girl, 8, Hit in Face by Flying Cellphone on Six Flag Ride

The family of an 8-year-old California girl said she was seriously injured after a cellphone flew into her face on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain over the weekend.

Evie Evans and her family are season pass holders and went to the amusement park on Saturday for the first time this summer.

Evie and her mom, Della White, got on the Twisted Colossus rollercoaster -- one of the young girl's favorites. But shortly after the ride took off, something smacked Evie in between the eyes.

"It was really scary," Evie said. "I was screaming and crying."

Her mother, Della White, recalled looking over and seeing "blood everywhere" as soon as Evie took her hands away from clutching her forehead.

Evie and her mom tried to control the bleeding without much success as the ride continued through twists and turns.

White said fellow ridegoers who sat a few rows behind them saw a phone fly out of someone's hand and hit Evie.

"It bounced off, and they caught the phone themselves," she said.

When the ride ended, White said the couple began helping Evie with her injury until employees got a first aid kit.

White's other daughter, Eden, said a man came up to them, looking for his cellphone. He told them to "stop freaking out" and that it wasn't "a big deal," but then left in a rush after seeing her sister's bloodied face, Eden said.

Evie needed 10 stitches to close the wound on her forehead.

After turning the cellphone over to Six Flags employees, Evie's father, Josh Evans, said he tried to file a report with Valencia police, but was told none would be taken since "no crime was committed."

"You are not supposed to leave," Evie's father said. "I thought it was illegal, just like a hit-and-run."

The family is now asking the owner of the cellphone to come forward and help cover the cost of Evie's treatment, which includes an ER visit, stitches and CT Scan.

Six Flags wrote in a statement to NBC Los Angles that all guests are warned not to have loose articles on any rides.

"Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding. Our park safety team has already responded to this guest's request for information."