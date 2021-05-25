New Hampshire

Singer Marilyn Manson Wanted for Alleged Assault at 2019 Concert in NH, Police Say

Gilford police said the warrant for Manson's arrest has been active since October 2019, months after the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion concert where the assault allegedly took place

By Asher Klein

Marilyn Manson
Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Goth singer Marilyn Manson is wanted on two misdemeanor assault charges over a two-year-old incident at a concert he was giving in New Hampshire, police said Tuesday.

The "Beautiful People" singer, whose given name is Brian Warner, is accused of an assault involving a videographer while he was performing at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019, Gilford police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

He, his agent and his lawyer were aware of the warrant, but "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges," police said in a Facebook post.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to a representative of Manson for a response to the warrant.

Police told NBC10 Boston that the warrant for Manson's arrest has been active since Oct. 8, 2019. They didn't offer many details on what took place in the alleged assault, beyond that the videographer, who was working for a local company, was in the stage pit when it took place.

Class A misdemeanors like the two charges Manson is facing carry a jail sentence of under a year and a fine of $2,000 or less in New Hampshire, police said.

The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is an amphitheater that seats about 8,000 people. Manson played a show there with Rob Zombie and Twins Of Evil on Aug. 18, 2019, according to prior concert listings.

Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, after Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of "horrifically abusing" her "for years."

Manson has recently been accused of abuse by several women, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed it is investigating him over alleged domestic violence. A representative of the singer's has previously denied any accusations of assault to NBC News.

More Marilyn Manson News

Marilyn Manson Apr 30

Actor Esmé Bianco Says Marilyn Manson Repeatedly Abused Her

Marilyn Manson Feb 19

LA County Sheriff Launches Domestic Abuse Investigation of Marilyn Manson

This article tagged under:

New HampshireAssaultArrest WarrantMarilyn Manson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us