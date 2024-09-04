Two deaths reported, suspect in custody in Georgia high school shooting

At least two people were killed and four wounded in a school shooting an hour outside of Atlanta on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation.

One suspect was taken into custody following the gunfire at Apalachee High School, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, adding that casualties have been reported.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed there were “multiple injuries” at a news conference. He declined to provide more information, saying it would take “multiple days” to determine what happened.

“Every minute, it’s developing on what we’re finding,” he said.

Smith said authorities were working to reunite students with their parents after an "evil thing" occurred at the school.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel rushed to Apalachee H.S. at about 10:23 a.m. "in reference to a reported active shooting," the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

All campuses of Barrow County Schools, based in Winder, Georgia, went into a "soft lockdown" with most of the activity centered around Apalachee H.S. where police cars, fire trucks and ambulances had all converged.

Students could be seen being directed to the school's football stadium.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said in statement.

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta confirmed that it was treating one gunshot victim.

School has been in session at Apalachee H.S. since Aug. 1.

Apalachee High School is Barrow County’s second high school, according to its website. The school opened in 2000.

FBI agents from Atlanta were dispatched to the scene to assist local authorities, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: