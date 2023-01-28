Beverly Crest

Shooting Outside Party in Calif. Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Injured

Seven people were shot early Saturday outside a home in the Beverly Hills area

By Chelsea Hylton

A shooting outside of a party in the Beverly Crest area left three people dead and seven people injured Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a call came in around 2 a.m. about shots fired in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest. The shooting occurred during a party, police said.

When officers responded they identified seven people were shot. Three were confirmed dead, two men and one woman.

Four others were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police currently have no information on a shooter as they continue to investigate the incident.

This article tagged under:

Beverly CrestFatal Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us