10-Year-Old Among Three Shot at Mall in Durham, North Carolina

Black Friday shoppers were escorted out of the mall as authorities responded to reports of shots fired

Three people were shot and three others were injured at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday, police said.

The three people who were shot included a 10-year-old, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said at a news conference Friday evening. Police did not specify how the three other injuries occurred.

All six people were treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

One person was detained, but police did not provide any additional details.

