3 Dead After Driver Hits 9 Pedestrians Near San Diego City College

Three people were killed Monday morning when a driver plowed into nine pedestrians in a tunnel near San Diego City College in downtown San Diego.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said first-responders were called to the 1400 block of B Street at 9:05 a.m. and arrived at the scene within 5 minutes. The area is in a tunnel that leads to the college, east of Park Boulevard and west of Interstate 5. It's also near the campus' Curran Plaza.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the incident downtown on March 15, 2021.

Officials confirmed that a car had hit multiple pedestrians and at least three people were seriously injured.

More than 60 first-responders were initially assigned to the scene, including five SDFD engines and a helicopter. SDPD officers and patrol cars could be seen lining B Street, both inside the tunnel and at the entrance and exit.

SDFD officials said they plan to hold a media briefing to share details about the crash at 10:30 a.m.

Raw footage from the scene of a crash in downtown near San Diego City College on March 15, 2021.