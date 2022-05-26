4 Dead, at Least 2 Hurt in Pennsylvania House Explosion

At least four people were killed while two others were hurt following an explosion that destroyed and damaged several homes in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

First responders were called to a home on Washington Street and Butler Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday for a reported explosion.

Several neighbors said they heard a loud blast in the area. Videos and photos from the scene showed several homes destroyed or damaged.

"I heard a huge explosion," Russell Noll, a neighbor, told NBC10 Philadelphia. "I thought a bomb went off. I thought somebody dropped a bomb somewhere. And then all the sirens started going off. And it wasn't too far from where I lived. So I started walking towards where the sirens and ambulance were going and it was just a huge explosion around the whole area."

Ashley Miller, another neighbor, told NBC10 she was sitting on her bed when the back window of the room blew out.

"I just saw smoke and I thought the whole back of the house was gone and I just ran for the kids and ran out the door," Miller said.

Officials revealed late Thursday night that at least four people were killed, two were injured and two others are possibly unaccounted for. They have not yet revealed the identities or ages of the victims.

The Pottstown Fire Department, Pottstown Police, Pennsylvania State Police, ATF, Fire Marshals Office and the Red Cross remain at the scene as the investigation and rescue effort continues.

All Pottstown schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday due to the explosion, Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez announced Thursday night.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families," Rodriguez wrote. "When schools open again, our counselors and psychologists will be available to provide support."

