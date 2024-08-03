Hawaii

Parties reach $4 billion global settlement for Maui wildfires, court filings say

The motion filed asks the judge to order that insurers can’t separately go after the defendants to recoup money paid to policyholders.

By Audrey Mcavoy And Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

Lahaina, aerial view
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year’s Maui wildfires have reached a $4 billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The term sheet with details of the settlement is not publicly available, but the liaison attorneys filed a motion Friday saying the global settlement seeks to resolve all Maui fire claims for $4.037 billion. The motion asks the judge to order that insurers can’t separately go after the defendants to recoup money paid to policyholders.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“We’re under no illusions that this is going to make Maui whole,” said Jake Lowenthal, a Maui attorney selected as one of the liaisons for the coordination of the cases. “We know for a fact that it’s not going to make up for what they lost.”

He noted there were “extenuating circumstances” that made lawyers worry the litigation would drag on for years.

Some lawyers involved have expressed concern about reaching a settlement before possible bankruptcy of Hawaiian Electric Company.

Now that a settlement has been reached, more work needs to be on next steps, like how to divvy up the amount.

“This is the first step to allowing the Maui fire victims to get compensation sooner than later,” Lowenthal said.

U.S. & World

Airlines 52 mins ago

Proposed US rule bans airlines from charging parents additional fees to sit with their children

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Judge OKs deal to dismiss Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy case in step toward collection of $146M defamation verdict

The Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire killed 102 people and destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina on Maui. It burned thousands of homes and displaced 12,000 people.

More than 600 lawsuits have been filed over the deaths and destruction caused by the fires. In the spring, a judge appointed mediators and ordered all parties to participate in settlement talks.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Drone footage shows the aftermath of the devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, after it swept through the city, leaving scores of people dead and thousands homeless.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hawaii
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us