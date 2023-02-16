John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized for Clinical Depression, His Office Says

The Pennsylvania Democrat's office says he 'is getting the care he needs'

Quinn Glabicki | Reuters

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center to be treated for clinical depression.

The first-term Pennsylvania Democrat's Senate office said he checked himself into the Washington, D.C., facility Wednesday night.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," his office said in a Thursday news release.

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed," his office wrote. "John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

This latest health situation for Fetterman comes on the heels of him being hospitalized just days earlier. He underwent testing last week after feeling light-headed.

Following the announcement, fellow Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said he was proud of his fellow Democrat, adding in a Twitter post "for getting the help he needs and for publicly acknowledging his challenges to break down the stigma for others."

U.S. & World

The New York Times

NY Times Contributors and LGBTQ Advocates Send Open Letters Criticizing Paper's Trans Coverage

news

Michigan State University Shooter Had Note With Possible Motive: Police

During last year's campaign, Fetterman suffered a stroke.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

John FettermanWashington D.C.Health and Wellness
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us