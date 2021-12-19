Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Test Positive for COVID

Moments after U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker also announces after feeling symptoms on Saturday.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.

This comes as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

Warren also tweeted that she's vaccinated, has received her booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she wrote, using the occasion to also urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.

Both Warren and Booker didn’t elaborate on where they might have contracted the virus but Warren said she's regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this week. Spokespersons for her office didn't respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.