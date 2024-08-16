Secret Service approves bulletproof glass to shield Trump at outdoor rallies

The Secret Service will use ballistic glass to protect former President Donald Trump so that he can resume outdoor campaign events, according to two sources familiar with the planning and one Trump campaign official.

Bulletproof glass of this kind is already available to sitting presidents and vice presidents. It is transported using military aircraft whenever the president travels, but Trump, a candidate and former president, does not have access to this military transportation support. Sources who asked not to be named in order to discuss sensitive security provisions said the ballistic glass will now be prepositioned around the country and moved in by agents who will be responsible for guarding the material.

Not every outdoor event will require ballistic glass, but in order to better protect Trump, it is likely to be used whenever there are issues at specific sites or needs for added security.

It is one of several security measures previously only used for officeholders but that is now being added to Trump's protection after a failed assassination attempt, one of the officials said.

The official said the Secret Service is also increasing manpower and technology to mitigate threats around Trump during outdoor rallies, as well as more frequent threat analysis and prevention for all protective details, including counter-snipers and counter-surveillance.

The Secret Service faced intense scrutiny and criticism after a gunman fired multiple times at Trump during an outdoor rally on July 13 in Butler, Pa., wounding him and two rallygoers and killing one other.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said after the shooting that she was bolstering the protective details of the candidates for president.

Trump has not held an outdoor campaign event since the attempted assassination.

