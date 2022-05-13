Washington

Seattle's Space Needle Painted Original Gold for Anniversary

The anniversary celebration, which began in April, continues for six months

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The roof of Seattle's iconic Space Needle has been painted “Galaxy Gold” - the original color of of the landmark when it opened during the city's 1962 World's Fair.

The 605-foot tower's paint job is part of the 60th anniversary of Seattle Center, the 74-acre campus that was built for the World's Fair and now features a sports and performing arts stadium, cultural centers, the city's popular independent radio station and other amenities.

The anniversary celebration, which began in April, continues for six months.

This article tagged under:

WashingtonSeattle
