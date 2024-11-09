Seattle

Man arrested after 9 people are stabbed over 2 days in Seattle

“This incident was apparently one individual over a 38-hour period of time committing random assaults,” Deputy Chief Eric Barden said.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of random stabbings over two days in Seattle, in which nine people were injured -- five of them on Friday afternoon, police said.

“This incident was apparently one individual over a 38-hour period of time committing random assaults,” Deputy Chief Eric Barden said at the scene Friday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The stabbings on Friday afternoon took place in a roughly four-block area in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Witnesses reported a description of the suspect and officers found him nearby and took him into custody without incident, police said. A weapon was found near the person who was arrested, and a knife was lodged in one of the victims, police said.

Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one victim was treated at the scene and released.

A Harborview spokesperson confirmed four victims were at the hospital and said all were in critical condition.

Five other people were stabbed in separate incidents in the same area starting early Thursday.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 8 mins ago

Elon Musk briefly joins Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Social Security 1 hour ago

What to know about the House push to expand some Social Security benefits

“It is my understanding that everyone is alive,” Barden said of the victims.

Police said the 10th stabbing involved a robbery and it was not clear that it was connected to the random attacks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Seattle
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us