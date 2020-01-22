Seattle Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured: Police

One person was fatally shot and five others were injured in a downtown Seattle shooting on Wednesday, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department said officers are searching for a lone gunman after the shooting that occurred at about 5 p.m. PST.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said officers immediately responded to the shooting because a large police presence was in the area due to a prior police-involved shooting.

The Seattle fire chief said the five people injured were transported to hospitals as "red category" — stating they are in critical condition.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots, police added.

It's the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a mall stairwell Tuesday afternoon, who later died at a hospital. Police shot a person in another area of downtown Seattle earlier on Wednesday.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.