Florida Suspect Caught, Killed After Shooting Police Captain

A Florida police captain was shot near a gas station Thursday, prompting a manhunt that ended with the suspect being shot and killed.

A sheriff's helicopter pilot spotted Jayson Colvin hiding under a canoe near a lake. Colvin took off as a SWAT team approached, but officers saw Colvin and a gun battle ensued, said Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Authorities didn't say who fired first. Colvin, who has a lengthy arrest record, was pronounced dead on scene.

"Officers located him, engaged him and he is deceased," Eustis police Officer Lauren Brown said.

Winheim was at a nearby gas station earlier Thursday when he reported hearing gunshots. The Orlando Sentinel reports he saw Colvin speed off and began following him. Colvin pulled over and started firing as Winheim approached. The bullet was lodged in Winheim's back, said Eustis police Chief Gary Calhoun.

Winheim, a 10-year-veteran of the department, was alert and talking, and was reported in stable condition at the hospital. His wife was with him.

The shooting prompted a massive manhunt for 38-year-old Colvin involving several agencies.

Winheim was in uniform but wasn't wearing a body camera and didn't have a dashcam in his unmarked car.