Space Exploration

Scientists find possible chemical signs of life on a faraway planet

Independent scientists described the findings as interesting, but not nearly enough to show the existence of life on another planet.

By Danica Kirka | The Associated Press

The full moon rises behind Daffodil flowers also known as Narcissus, a genus of predominantly spring flowering perennial plants of the amaryllis family, Amaryllidaceae.Full moon of April 2025 rises in the dark sky, the moon is called a micromoon as it is at the farthest point from Earth and looks smaller than usual. The moon of April is called pink moon referring to the blooming flowers and the spring season. Moon, Luna our earth’s natural satellite is illuminating the night sky. The Moon is an astronomical body orbiting Earth and is the planet’s only natural satellite known as Selene or Luna. Eindhoven, Netherlands on April 12, 2025
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Astronomers have found possible chemical signs of life on a distant planet outside our solar system, though they caution more work is needed to confirm their findings.

The research, led by scientists at the University of Cambridge, detected evidence of compounds in the exoplanet's atmosphere that on Earth are only produced by living organisms and contended it's the strongest potential signal yet of life.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Independent scientists described the findings as interesting, but not nearly enough to show the existence of life on another planet.

“It is the strongest sign to date of any possibility of biological activity outside the solar system," Cambridge astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan said during a livestream on Thursday.

By analyzing data from the James Webb Space Telescope, the researchers found evidence of dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide in the atmosphere of the planet known as K2-18b. The planet is 124 light-years away; one light-year is equivalent to nearly 6 trillion miles.

On Earth, those two compounds are produced primarily by microbial life, such as marine phytoplankton.

The planet is more than double Earth’s size and more than 8 times more massive. It's in the so-called habitable zone of its star. The study appeared in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine War 34 mins ago

Rubio suggested the US will drop Ukraine-Russia peace efforts if no progress within days

Immigration 3 hours ago

Trump administration seeks explosive expansion of nation's immigration detention system

Madhusudhan stressed that further research is needed to rule out any errors or the possibility of other processes, besides living organisms, that could produce the compounds.

David Clements, an astrophysicist at Imperial College London, said atmospheres on other planets are complex and difficult to understand, especially with the limited information available from a planet so far away.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“This is really interesting stuff and, while it does not yet represent a clear detection of dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide, it is a step in the right direction,” he said in comments released by the Science Media Center in London.

More than 5,500 planets orbiting other stars have been confirmed so far. Thousands more are in the running out of the billions out there in our Milky Way galaxy alone.

Launched in 2021, Webb is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever sent into space.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Space Exploration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us