Crews rescue teen trapped in car after it collides with school bus in Delaware

A yellow school bus and car crashed in New Castle County, Delaware, Wednesday morning, trapping the teenager driver of the car in the wreckage for two hours.

The bus carrying Appoquinimink High School students stopped in the middle of the road at around 9 a.m. The front of the bus and its front wheels appeared to be damaged.

Rescuers could be seen surrounding the car involved, which came to rest next to the bus. They appeared to be focused on that car, eventually pulling an 18-year-old woman from it.

The "extensive extrication" took nearly two hours, New Castle County Paramedics spokesperson Jamielee Majewski said in a news release.

"She was treated by the New Castle County Paramedics for extremity and internal injuries," the news release said. "She was transported to Christiana Hospital on board Delaware State Police Helicopter in critical condition."

None of the students -- ages 14 to 17 -- on the bus were hurt, paramedics said.

However, the 75-year-old bus driver was treated for neck, back and possibly internal injuries, medics said. He was listed in serious condition after being medevac'd from the scene.

Both directions of Route 896 appeared to be closed. DelDOT's traffic advisory website said to expect lane closures from the crash that was first reported around 8:10 a.m.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.