San Jose Mother Suspected in Death of 7-Year-Old Son Arrested

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday morning the mother of a 7-year-old boy found dead in the Las Vegas desert has been arrested.

On the morning of June 8, 2021, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Denver, Colorado by the Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the @FBIDenver. She will be booked into an area jail pending extradition to Las Vegas.#BREAKING @FBILasVegas #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/lC0SmGF68x — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 8, 2021

#Breaking: San Jose mother wanted for the murder of her 7-year old son was arrested in Denver this morning. @nbcbayarea https://t.co/4CQUYVJdlB https://t.co/SP2DhdQPfD — Kris Sanchez (@KrisNBC) June 8, 2021

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez is the mother of 7-year-old Liam Husted, previously identified as John 'Little Zion' Doe. His body was found near a highway outside Las Vegas more than 10 days ago.

“We are all relieved that we were able to get her into custody so quickly,” said Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer, the homicide lieutenant who has made nearly daily pleas for public help to identify the boy since his body was found May 28.

The mother and boy left San Jose on May 24 driving a dark blue 2007 Dodge Caliber sedan with the back seat packed full of belongings, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

A family friend told San Jose police last Friday that she had not seen Rodriguez or Liam in more than a week, and she recognized the boy from a rendering that was prepared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and distributed by the media.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said once they were alerted of a possible match from SJPD, a Las Vegas detective flew out to San Jose. He obtained a piece of clothing, and the boy's pillow and flew back to Las Vegas. Sunday, the crime lab there was able to confirm the boy found was 7-year-old Liam Husted.

Liam and Rodriguez were seen May 26 in Laguna Beach, California, and Victorville, California, an Interstate 15 city about 190 miles southwest of Las Vegas, Spencer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.