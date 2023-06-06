Snoop Dogg

‘Drop It Like It's Hot': Jack in the Box teams up with Snoop Dog to drop new ‘Munchie Meal'

The rapper and fast-food icons announced the collab in a blue-velvet suited social vid

By Eric S. Page

The SoCal legends Jack in the Box (left) and Snoop Dogg
Jack in the Box

Who needs gin and juice when you've got … Sprite or whatever drink of your choice when you're late-night noshing on Jack in the Box's new Munchie Meal curated by West Coast legend Snoop Dogg.

The San Diego-based food company teased the partnership with the Long Beach rapper on Monday when it tweeted, "Should I put @SnoopDogg in charge to promote the New Late Night Menu? I will abide by the results of this poll."

After more than 2,000 votes, the answer was highly "yes."

Born in the 1970s and rising to fame in the '90s, Snoop Dogg is a widely celebrated American rapper, singer, celebrity and football coach.

So what's the D-O-double-G putting on the table? Brownie? Check. Here's what else we're hearing:

  • Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich: Chicken strips, bacon crumbles, french fries, white cheese sauce, Good Good sauce & ranch on a Brioche bun
  • Classic Taco
  • Medium Curly Fries

The good news is you don't have to live in America's Finest City to get Snoop's Munchie meal, which will be available across the U.S. from next Monday through Aug. 6.

So, you may be wondering: Will the Munchie Meal be baked or fried? Maybe both?

This article tagged under:

Snoop DoggJack in the Box
