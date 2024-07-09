Starting August 19, Sam's Club is raising the minimum purchase amount needed to qualify for free shipping.

Free shipping will only be offered on "qualifying orders of $50 or more," according to the wholesale membership warehouse. Otherwise, a flat rate fee of $8 will be charged.

Some category exclusions may apply through which variable shipping will be charged.

Sam's Club's Plus membership, which costs $110 a year, has long touted the exclusive benefit of free shipping with no minimum purchase. The basic membership costs $50 a year and does not include free shipping or free curbside pickup.

The Arkansas-based company justified the change, saying that adding a cart minimum makes it "easier for you to get the products you want, the way and at the time you want."

However, some customers are not happy about the change.

“Wife teaches full time,” @RickGuimaraes6 posted on X. “I am [a] 100% disabled veteran and we are an hour drive from [the] nearest [Sam's] … we will [immediately] drop our membership to basic and will start looking for another way to shop.”

In a reply, Sam’s Club said it acknowledged that “these changes will require you to make decisions for your household.”

@blitzburgh058 on X said free shipping for Plus members was a big perk, especially for seniors on fixed incomes who “cannot afford to reach $50 minimums just to get the products that they physically cannot get themselves.”

“[The] saving grace for a senior community I volunteer at was the free delivery,” the X user added. “That’s gone now.”

Others say they are turning to Costco as an alternative.

“Since you are doing away with free shipping for Plus Members (other than +$50 orders), will you be reducing our annual membership fee?” @WadeDukes posted on X. “If not, I will be moving to Costco when my current membership elapses. Bad business move!"

Sam's Club responded that in many cases, Plus members will be "unaffected by this change."