Rosen: Trump Repeatedly Pressured DOJ to Pursue Election Fraud Claims

Jeffrey Rosen, the former acting attorney general, testified Thursday that then-President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured the Department of Justice to do more to look into allegations of election fraud.

Rosen told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that the pressure came "virtually every day" between Dec. 23, 2020, and Jan. 3, 2021. Trump, he said, felt the DOJ "had not done enough" to find the allleged fraud.

He said "there were different things raised" by Trump, including asking the DOJ to meet with Trump counsel Rudy Giuliani, and filing a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rosen said the DOJ did none of those things, because "we did not think they were appropriate."

In Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, Rep. Pete Aguilar revealed that John Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani after the Capitol riot asking to be on the “pardon list.”

