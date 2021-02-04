‘Put the Chicken in the Bag': Gunman Steals Food From Roscoe's House of Chicken ‘N Waffles

A gunman stormed into the kitchen and left with food in an unusual heist that apparently stemmed from a face mask dispute at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in Pasadena.

Now police want to know, who was that unmasked man?

No arrests were reported following the armed robbery caught on security camera video Wednesday evening at the soul food restaurant, best known for its satisfying chicken and waffles plate, on North Lake Avenue.

An employee told NBCLA the man was asked to wear a mask when he entered the business. Signs on the restaurant windows indicate masks are required alongside an ad the $10.49 limited time special — crispy fries tossed with juicy chicken over warm gravy.

The man refused to put on a mask, leading to a confrontation during which he pulled out a gun, employees said. The LA Times reported the gunman told an employee something along the lines of, “What are you going to do about it?

“Then he pointed the gun at the cook and told the cook, ‘Put the chicken in the bag,’” said manager Angela Prieto. “The cook looked and him, the cook didn’t move, so the guy went back in the kitchen with the gun. Then he came out with food and left.”

At some point, all four restaurant employees ran out the side door, the Times reported.

Security camera video showed the man place something on a counter, then pulling out a gun and entering the kitchen. He was seen on video walking out with what appears to be food and shoving a table out of the way.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 626-744-4620.

The Pasadena location is one of eight Roscoe's in Los Angeles and Orange County. The first restaurant opened in 1975.