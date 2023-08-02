Ron DeSantis agrees to debate Gavin Newsom

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday that he would be willing to debate Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom live on air.

“Absolutely. I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it," DeSantis told Hannity.

The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years.



But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have.



I'm game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because… pic.twitter.com/BbUKix8s5E — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 3, 2023

The idea came about in June, when Hannity interviewed Newsom and asked if he would be willing to debate DeSantis. "I’m all in. Count on it," Newsom said at the time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

On Wednesday, Hannity framed it as a "policy-based debate" between the leader of a red state and the leader of a blue state.

No date has yet been set for the debate, but a spokesman for Newsom said he's proposed Nov. 8 or Nov. 10 for the event.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com