Roller Coaster Malfunction at NJ's Six Flags Great Adventure Leaves 14 Hurt

14 people were hurt and 5 hospitalized after the accident on El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure

Several people suffered injuries and five were hospitalized after a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey malfunctioned at the end of the ride, the amusement park said.

The El Toro roller coaster had a minor accident around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to park officials. As the ride was coming toward its conclusion, something malfunctioned and caused multiple injuries to the passengers aboard at the time.

Several people reported back pain, while five guests were taken to a nearby hospital with minor neck, back, mouth and tongue injuries. A total of 14 people were treated onsite.

The coaster was shut down after the incident, which occurred just before the park was set to close at its usual time of 8 p.m., the park said.

The incident is under investigation. Regulators from New Jersey's Department of Consumer Affairs ordered Six Flags to keep the ride shut down, and inspectors will be on-site Friday to investigate, the department said in a statement Friday morning.

El Toro, according to the park's website, is one of the fastest and tallest wooden coasters in the world. The ride reaches speeds of 70 mph and climbs up to 19 stories for one of the steepest drops in the country.

El Toro wooden roller coaster at Great Adventure Park. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
