Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Chopra, a Democrat, was a member of the Federal Trade Commission during Trump's first term

By Josh Boak | The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.

Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

The Republican had picked Chopra as a Democrat member of the Federal Trade Commission during his first term.

Chopra was notified of his firing in an email from the White House, according to a person familiar with the notice who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chopra is an ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of Trump's favorite targets, and the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement that the agency under Chopra held “Wall Street accountable for cheating hard-working families” and prevented “the de-banking of Americans across the country, including consumers locked out of the financial system due to overdraft fees, religious organizations, and conservatives.”

Chopra was to serve a five-year term, which meant he could have stayed on as the CFPB director. But he had publicly stated that he would break from the expected term length and leave his post if the new president asked.

