Gun Violence

Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee hit multiple times in random Las Vegas shooting

Jake E. Lee is "fully conscious and doing well" in the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, his management said

By Rebecca Cohen | NBC News

Jake E Lee
Larry Busacca/WireImage

Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was struck multiple times early Tuesday in a Las Vegas street shooting, his management said in a statement.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. and found Lee with gunshot wounds, the Las Vegas Police said in a statement.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

He was taken to the hospital, police said. His management said Lee is "fully conscious and doing well" in an intensive care unit and is expected to fully recover.

His injuries were not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation, police said.

Lee's management said Las Vegas authorities believe the street shooting was "completely random" and took place when Lee was walking his dog early Tuesday.

Lee and his family have asked the public respect to their privacy, his management said.

U.S. & World

Texas 1 hour ago

Texas county adopts policy to ensure unclaimed bodies are treated with dignity

Health 3 hours ago

Parasitic outbreak in North Carolina traced to undercooked bear meat, CDC says

Lee spent time performing alongside Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s and then performed with the heavy metal group Badlands. He formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Gun ViolenceLas Vegas
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us