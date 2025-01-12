Returning home? Here's what the LA County Sheriff wants you to know

As thousands of Angelenos return home for the first time in days since being evacuated, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has a few tips to help residents stay protected from the elements and their insurance company.

• Follow official guidance: Only return to your property when authorities have declared it safe to do so. Conditions can remain hazardous even after the fire is contained.

• Inspect your surroundings: Be cautious of unstable structures, downed power lines, or weakened trees that may pose risks. There may be uncleared hazards in the roadway.

• Wear protective clothing: sturdy shoes, gloves, and a mask to protect yourself from debris, ash, and airborne particles.

• Mind health hazards: Avoid direct contact with ash, which may contain toxic substances. If you have respiratory conditions, limit your exposure to ash and smoke, and use an N95 mask if necessary.

• Check utilities before use: Do not attempt to restore power, gas, or water until a professional has inspected the systems. Report any visible damage or strong odors like gas to utility providers immediately.

The Sheriff's office also recommends taking photos and notes of any damage before beginning cleanup for insurance claims or assistance requests.

Homeowners are then encouraged to begin the debris removal process, a guide to which can be found here.

The state’s Consolidated Debris Removal Program, Cal OES and the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (Cal Recycle) will also work with participating counties to have state-approved crews help to clear wildfire debris consisting of contaminated soil, metal, ash, concrete, and hazardous trees.

Lastly, the sheriff's office acknowledges returning after a fire is often overwhelming and to "take breaks, reach out to loved ones, and consider talking to a counselor or support group if needed".