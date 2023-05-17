U.S. military

Retired U.S. Special Forces Soldier Killed in Ukraine Said He Felt ‘Compelled to Come Help'

 Nicholas Maimer died in an artillery barrage in Bakhmut earlier this week

Nick Maimer
NBC News

A retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who worked alongside the Ukrainians and died in an artillery barrage in Bakhmut earlier this week told NBC News in a February interview that he felt “compelled to come help.”

When the war started, Nicholas Maimer was already working in Europe, he said, as he walked the frozen grounds of a training compound for members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces

“I think in recent history … this was one of the most clear-cut violations of human rights and national sovereignty that we have seen,” he said, the snow of a Ukrainian winter crunching underfoot as he strode past military green tents, public latrines and steel wire fences. “So, I personally — with my background — I knew I was compelled to come help.”

At the time, Maimer was training volunteers and helping Ukrainian officers develop training programs of their own. One challenge, he said, was overcoming a Soviet-era military mentality that sometimes discouraged individuals from taking the initiative.

President Biden marked one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a speech during a visit to Poland.

