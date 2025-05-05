9/11

Retired CT firefighter, 9/11 first responder wins $500K in scratch-off ticket

Patrick Gordiski is regular CT Lottery player who recently retired from the Greenwich Fire Department after 50 years of service.

By Angela Fortuna

CT Lottery

A retired Connecticut firefighter and 9/11 first responder has won $500,000 in a scratch-off ticket, according to CT Lottery.

A spokesperson for the CT Lottery announced that Patrick Gordiski and his wife won the top prize playing "$500,000 CA$HWORD," which is a crossword-style puzzle.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gordiski and his wife were planning a much-needed vacation when they decided to buy a few scratch-off tickets for fun.

The winning ticket was purchased at Byram Smoke Shop on Mill Street in Greenwich.

Gordiski is a regular CT Lottery player and he recently retired from the Greenwich Fire Department after 50 years of service, according to CT Lottery.

He was also a 9/11 first responder who spent days in New York City assisting in the response at Ground Zero.

CT Lottery said Gordiski's son is also a firefighter at the Greenwich Fire Department.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 6 hours ago

Live updates: Trump meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at White House

Congress 41 mins ago

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won't seek top Democratic seat on House Oversight Committee

Overall odds of winning "$500,000 CA$HWORD" are one in 2.78. You must be 18 or older to purchase.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

9/11
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us