Remains of Texas Mother Who Told 911 Operator She Was Being Chased Through the Woods Found 3 Years Later

Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019.

The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. 

Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of this year, skeletal remains were located, Sheriff Cutter Clinton said at a news briefing on Tuesday. 

Dental records were used to identify the remains as Thompson. 

"Our office will be diligent in pursuing all investigative leads," he said. 

The office did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

