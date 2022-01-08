Relative to Adopt Baby of Florida Deputies Who Died by Suicide

The infant son of two Florida police deputies who died by suicide will be adopted by a close relative, according to a fundraising page to support the child.

Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office both died by suicide this week, according to the Sheriff’s Office, leaving behind their 1-month-old son Jayce Osteen.

Kelly Ridle, a friend of Osteen who created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jayce’s future, shared the news that the infant would be adopted by a “close family member.”

“The families of Clayton and Victoria are so grateful for all prayers and support received,” Ridle wrote on the donation page. “All donations will be used for enriching Jayce’s life experiences and securing a brighter future.”

